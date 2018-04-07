440 Investment Group LLC Buys 703 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

440 Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of 440 Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 440 Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% in the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $527,480,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $711,306.88, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

