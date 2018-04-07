4,695 Shares in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,069,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,199,000 after buying an additional 358,983 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 319,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,580,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 299,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

LPT stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $5,870.42, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

