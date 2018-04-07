MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEX Co. (IEX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo restated a “positive” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IDEX to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IDEX to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

Shares of IEX opened at $138.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10,918.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

