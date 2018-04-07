D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 4,873 iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 85,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Equities Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $108.21 and a 52 week high of $111.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.2079 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/4873-shares-in-ishares-sp-natnl-amt-free-munpl-bd-fd-mub-purchased-by-d-b-root-company-llc-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.