Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,753,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 243.0% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,070,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,100 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,742,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,675 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,875,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,392 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 2,922,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62,717.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Henning I. Jakobsen sold 36,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $2,579,232.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,165.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $68,389.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,707 shares of company stock worth $32,443,427 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “5,050 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/5050-shares-in-colgate-palmolive-cl-acquired-by-ackerman-capital-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.