Delek Group Ltd. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Archer sold 6,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.28, for a total transaction of $1,385,320.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

LRCX stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32,862.63, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.91 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

