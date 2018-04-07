5,213 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $88,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,111.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.27 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

JELD stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,255.13, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.35. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

