Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 262,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,477,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

