Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPHD)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.10% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

