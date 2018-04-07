Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $46.47 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4,376.37, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

