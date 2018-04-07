$811.13 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $811.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.40 million to $830.00 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $811.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo set a $132.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

NYSE SPB traded up $13.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 2,535,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $89.36 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $6,002.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

