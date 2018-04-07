Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II accounts for about 3.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

