$840.99 Million in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (VMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $840.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $876.15 million. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $787.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $840.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $977.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,875. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $15,157.31, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $502,985.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,819.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

