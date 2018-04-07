WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Position in Humana (HUM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 74.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,921,000 after buying an additional 1,161,661 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 274,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Humana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 785.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 221,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total value of $3,861,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,047.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $283.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39,555.33, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Humana has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $293.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. Humana’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

Humana declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/847-shares-in-humana-inc-hum-acquired-by-wealthplan-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.