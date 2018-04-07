8,692 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by Delpha Capital Management LLC

Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Starbucks comprises 0.5% of Delpha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,691.45, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,692 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by Delpha Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/8692-shares-in-starbucks-co-sbux-acquired-by-delpha-capital-management-llc.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.