Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $123.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $133.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

