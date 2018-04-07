8Bit Reaches Market Cap of $334,493.00 (CRYPTO:8BIT)

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, 8Bit has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One 8Bit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. 8Bit has a market cap of $334,493.00 and $5.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00667235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003577 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00098000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029111 BTC.

8Bit Profile

8BIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. The official website for 8Bit is www.8-bit.ga. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 8Bit

8Bit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy 8Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8Bit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

