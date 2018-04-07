Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 93,134 Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.42% of Huron Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $38.40 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $866.43, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $611,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

