$94.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to post $94.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.20 million. Tile Shop reported sales of $92.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $94.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $382.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $396.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $78.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,055.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,107.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 448,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,764. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 71.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 809,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,989. The firm has a market cap of $312.91, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.96. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

