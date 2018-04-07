Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,452 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,754,000 after acquiring an additional 389,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,120,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $998,655.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215,077.02, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Vetr raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,452 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/9452-shares-in-pfizer-inc-pfe-acquired-by-cornerstone-financial-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.