A Schulman Inc (SHLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

NASDAQ SHLM opened at $42.95 on Friday. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.02, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that A Schulman will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Gabelli lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Longbow Research lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

