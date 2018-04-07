A Schulman (SHLM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

SHLM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised A Schulman from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised A Schulman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Longbow Research downgraded A Schulman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded A Schulman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

A Schulman stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 427,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. A Schulman has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that A Schulman will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. A Schulman’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A Schulman during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,444 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of A Schulman during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A Schulman during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

