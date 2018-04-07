A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.68, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

In related news, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,961,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,109,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $26,565.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $276,043 over the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

