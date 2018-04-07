Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,741.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.22. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of AAR by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

