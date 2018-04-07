Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $62,053.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,406. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,535.55, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

