AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $89.78. 6,760,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,277. The stock has a market cap of $146,426.98, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

