News articles about Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ability earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 42.6609863155177 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of ABIL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,056. Ability has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ability (ABIL) Share Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ability-abil-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-00-updated.html.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.