Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $266,654.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 48,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,792,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 73,636 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $41.00. 60,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,128. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,700.58, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/acacia-communications-inc-acia-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.