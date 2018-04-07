Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,530.92, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $724.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $36,931.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $5,800,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,360 shares of company stock worth $15,759,096. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $283,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

