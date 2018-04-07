Accenture Plc (ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $10.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 billion and the highest is $10.11 billion. Accenture reported sales of $8.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $10.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.04 billion to $39.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $500,073.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,664,946. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $153.50. 3,595,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,892. The company has a market capitalization of $97,515.17, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $165.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/accenture-plc-acn-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-10-02-billion-updated.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.