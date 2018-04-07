Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) Share Price

Media coverage about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.2086363064023 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on Access National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANCX opened at $28.55 on Friday. Access National has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $598.14, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Access National had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. research analysts expect that Access National will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Access National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals and associated individuals.

