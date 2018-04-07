Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($43.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($30.74) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($35.93) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,519.40 ($35.36).

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 2,300 ($32.29) on Wednesday. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,385 ($33.48).

In related news, insider Steve Brown sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($32.22), for a total value of £289,124.10 ($405,845.17). Also, insider John Alder sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($30.88), for a total transaction of £775,500 ($1,088,573.83).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/accesso-technology-group-acso-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.