Ace (ACE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204,780.00

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Ace has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ace has a market cap of $776,029.00 and approximately $204,780.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00673058 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00179035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ace Profile

Ace’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,941,615 tokens. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace.

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Ace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.