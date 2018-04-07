Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 161,679 iShares Trust (BATS:QUAL)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Trust (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,000. iShares Trust comprises about 5.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares Trust has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

