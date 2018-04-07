Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,772 iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. iShares Trust comprises about 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $84.15. 583,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,797. iShares Trust has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $94.20.

