Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 65.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 845.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.63. 59,838,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,722,980. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12 month low of $130.38 and a 12 month high of $175.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

