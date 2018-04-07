Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.58 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,666. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

