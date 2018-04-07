Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 194,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.82, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 467,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 215,201 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/aclaris-therapeutics-acrs-given-a-50-00-price-target-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.