Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Williams Capital lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,458.65, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $119.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.82.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $842.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%. equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 7,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

