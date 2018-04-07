Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. 229,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,788.25, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.49 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.90%. sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

