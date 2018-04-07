Acxiom (ACXM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ACXM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of ACXM stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,832.96, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.24. Acxiom has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $234.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. Acxiom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Acxiom will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

