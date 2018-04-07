ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 77,805 Regeneron (REGN)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,252,000. Regeneron makes up about 1.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.07% of Regeneron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 589.2% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,663,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regeneron by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,892,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron in the fourth quarter worth $143,255,000. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regeneron in the fourth quarter worth $122,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,801,000 after buying an additional 276,154 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron from $398.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Regeneron from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.49.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.61. 1,009,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,331.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Regeneron has a one year low of $313.53 and a one year high of $543.55.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regeneron had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. Regeneron’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total value of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

