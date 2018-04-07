Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) PT Set at $5.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ADMP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 260,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,748. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $113.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

