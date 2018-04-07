AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, AdCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. AdCoin has a total market cap of $198,832.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006207 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003618 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007000 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 70,987,617 coins and its circulating supply is 5,995,134 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

