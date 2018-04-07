AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $41.34 Million (CRYPTO:ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00008211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin and Liqui. AdEx has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00674335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00179447 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to buy AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

