adidas (ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.75.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49,546.14, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. adidas has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.07%. research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

Adidas AG and its subsidiaries design, develop, produce and market a range of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Company’s segments include Western Europe; North America; Greater China; Russia/CIS; Latin America; Japan; Middle East, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific; TaylorMade-adidas Golf; Runtastic and Other centrally managed business.

