Commerzbank Analysts Give ADO Properties (ADJ) a €51.00 Price Target

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been given a €51.00 ($62.96) price target by research analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

ADJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays set a €39.10 ($48.27) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.75 ($60.19).

ADJ traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €45.40 ($56.05). 52,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of €32.39 ($39.99) and a 52-week high of €46.20 ($57.04).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

