Adobe Systems (ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.21.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 29,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,810,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $3,969,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,586 shares of company stock worth $62,229,415. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Systems by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $110,086.81, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Adobe Systems has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

