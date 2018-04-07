Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $65,607.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $65,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 40,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $1,741,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,425 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $61,275.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 40,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,668,800.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $1,954,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,593 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $57,778.11.

NYSE ZEN opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,842.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 25.70%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 755.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 730,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 620,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. EMS Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,784,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

