Head to Head Review: Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) & Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $490.57 million 1.28 $35.15 million $3.08 20.43 Adtalem Global Education $1.81 billion 1.60 $122.28 million $2.79 17.22

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Johnson Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Adtalem Global Education does not pay a dividend. Johnson Outdoors pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Johnson Outdoors and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adtalem Global Education 0 2 1 0 2.33

Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Johnson Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Johnson Outdoors is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 6.10% 15.95% 10.73% Adtalem Global Education 0.86% 9.92% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Adtalem Global Education on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. Its camping segment offers consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; sleeping bags; camping furniture and stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems, as well as acts as a subcontract manufacturer for other providers of military tents. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through independent sales representatives and Internet retailers. The company's Watercraft Recreation segment provides kayaks, canoes, personal flotation devices, and paddles through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under the Ocean Kayaks, Old Town, and Carlisle brands. Its diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, public safety units, and armed forces. It sells its products through specialty dive stores, as well as through Websites. Johnson Outdoors Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

